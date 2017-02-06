Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Fruits & Vegetables News

Wonderful Citrus acquires a Florida citrus marketer and exporter

FBR Staff Writer Published 06 February 2017

American citrus company Wonderful Citrus has acquired DNE World Fruit and DNE International in the US for an undisclosed price to increase its grapefruit distribution.

While DNE World Fruit is a citrus marketer in Florida, DNE International is a citrus exporter in the same state. The acquisition deal also includes the assets of a DNE Imports division by the name World Pack Cold Storage.

DNE’s citrus marketing and import business will come under Wonderful Citrus’ fold following the deal. On the other hand, World Pack’s assets that are now owned by Wonderful Citrus include its New Jersey located cold storage, bagging, repack and distribution center, Fruitnet.com reported.

Wonderful Citrus president David Krause said: “The addition of DNE and World Pack to the Wonderful Citrus family significantly enhances our ability to serve customers year round with a variety of fresh citrus offerings.

“We’re thrilled that this makes us the top grapefruit distributor in America and allows us to serve as the exclusive marketer for all of DNE’s Florida citrus.”

Wonderful Citrus expects to become the leading importer of counter-seasonal citrus products in the US through the acquisition, in combination with its present operations. It also expects to double its position in the grapefruit segment.

DNE World Fruit president Greg Nelson said: “Wonderful Citrus is a well-respected leader within the fresh citrus industry.

“The opportunity to significantly expand our sales reach and access new markets was a very attractive part of this deal. We look forward to teaming up with Wonderful to better leverage our collective strengths in the global citrus marketplace.”

The sales employees of DNE will be offered roles with Wonderful Citrus while Nelson will be continued with the company as an advisor.

With global headquarters in Delano in California, Wonderful Citrus is an integrated grower, shipper and packer of citrus products.

