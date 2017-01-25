Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Drinks | Retail | Videos
Food Technology
Process & Production IT & software Packaging Sustainability
Marketing & Regulatory
Regulatory & Food Safety Supply Chain
Agri & Animal Products
Dairy & Soy Products Fruits & Vegetables Meat & Seafood
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Pasta & Noodles Savory Snacks Sweets & Desserts
Condiments & Ingredients
Ingredients Oil & Fats Sauces & Spreads Soups
Chilled & Deli Food
Agri & Animal Products
Fruits & Vegetables
Fruits & Vegetables Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with FBR
Return to: FBR Home | Agri & Animal Products | Fruits & Vegetables
Fruits & Vegetables News

Walsh Mushrooms acquires Ireland-based Golden Mushrooms

Published 25 January 2017

Walsh Mushrooms has acquired the business and assets of Ireland-based Golden Mushrooms, as part of its efforts to expand production capacity.

However, the financial details of the transaction were not disclosed

The move will enable Walsh to ensure continued supply of mushrooms to its customers in the UK.

Currently, Walsh Mushrooms Group markets over 26,000 tonnes of mushrooms annually, accounting for over 15% of the total UK mushroom market.

The transaction will enable Walsh, which is regarded the second largest mushroom supplier in the UK, to increase its production to 7,280 tonnes of mushrooms per annum.

It will also increase it total employee numbers to 380 people across four sites in Ireland and the UK.

Walsh Mushrooms managing director Padraic O’Leary said: “We believe that this acquisition will serve to further strengthen the Walsh Mushrooms Group, building on our recent significant investments in our production and packaging facilities in the UK.

“Golden Mushrooms has grown into a successful business over the last 18 years and we have long admired the production facilities and staff.

“Their strong commitment to sustainability, with the presence of a biomass facility on site, was key for us and strongly aligns with our group environmental policy.”

Founded by Michael and Marian Bergin, Golden Mushrooms started operating on a site outside the village of Golden in Tipperary in 1998.

It will trade as Walsh Mushrooms Golden after the completion of the acquisition.

Founded in Gorey, County Wexford in 1979, Walsh Mushrooms currently operates the newly acquired mushroom production facility in Golden, Tipperary; a compost manufacturing facility in Gorey, Wexford; a mushroom production facility in Suffolk; and a packing and distribution facility near Evesham in Worcestershire, UK.

Image: Golden Mushrooms will trade as Walsh Mushrooms Golden after the completion of the acquisition. Photo courtesy of Walsh Mushrooms Ltd.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Agri & Animal Products> Fruits & Vegetables

Related Dates
2017> January

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Food> Fruit and Vegetables
Fruits & Vegetables News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

JBT FoodTech - Leading Supplier of Integrated Food Processing Solutions JBT FoodTech is the world’s leading solutions provider of Frigoscandia freezers, chillers and proofers, the Stein in-line coating and frying equipment, the DSI slicing and portioning systems and the Double D line of cookers and searer/grill markers. We offer complete flexible solutions, all backed up by fully comprehensive Food Technology Centers and After Market Support. Agri & Animal Products > Fruits & Vegetables > Suppliers Ishida Europe - Innovations in Food Weighing, Inspection and Packaging Ishida Europe is a leading supplier of automated equipment and complete solutions for the food industry. With over 40 years of applications experience, Ishida have helped thousands of companies to package food with the greatest speed and accuracy. Ishida design and build multihead weighers, snack food bag makers, fresh food weighers, checkweighers, x-ray inspection systems, quality control systems, tray sealers and the software that integrates them with their own and other equipment. Agri & Animal Products > Fruits & Vegetables > Suppliers TIPPER TIE - Suppliers of Food Processing and Packaging Machines TIPPER TIE is a worldwide supplier of processing and packaging machines. A Dover company with a long history in the meat and poultry industries, TIPPER TIE is also active in baked goods, produce, nuts, food ingredients and pet food. Outside of food, the company is a trusted partner to manufacturers of packaged explosives, adhesives, sealants and other industrial products. Agri & Animal Products > Fruits & Vegetables > Suppliers TREIF - Passion for Food Cutting TREIF is a leading international business in the field of food cutting technology. TREIF (Oberlahr, Germany) is developing and manufacturing innovative machines, production lines and systems exclusively for cutting and slicing food (slicer, dicer, portion cutting machines). The company is developing and executing customer oriented cutting solutions not only for the industry which includes e.g. machines for slicing to a prescribed weight, but also for shop applications, supermarkets and canteens. Agri & Animal Products > Fruits & Vegetables > Suppliers

Fruits & Vegetables Intelligence







FBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Agri & Animal Products Condiments & Ingredients Food Technology Marketing & Regulatory Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Chilled & Deli Food Dairy Products Fruits & Vegetables Ingredients IT & Software Meat & Seafood Oil & Fats
Packaging Pasta & Noodles Process & Production Regulatory & Food Safety Savory Snacks Sauces & Spreads Soups Supply Chain Sustainability Sweets & Desserts
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© FBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.