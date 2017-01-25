Walsh Mushrooms acquires Ireland-based Golden Mushrooms

Walsh Mushrooms has acquired the business and assets of Ireland-based Golden Mushrooms, as part of its efforts to expand production capacity.

However, the financial details of the transaction were not disclosed

The move will enable Walsh to ensure continued supply of mushrooms to its customers in the UK.

Currently, Walsh Mushrooms Group markets over 26,000 tonnes of mushrooms annually, accounting for over 15% of the total UK mushroom market.

The transaction will enable Walsh, which is regarded the second largest mushroom supplier in the UK, to increase its production to 7,280 tonnes of mushrooms per annum.

It will also increase it total employee numbers to 380 people across four sites in Ireland and the UK.

Walsh Mushrooms managing director Padraic O’Leary said: “We believe that this acquisition will serve to further strengthen the Walsh Mushrooms Group, building on our recent significant investments in our production and packaging facilities in the UK.

“Golden Mushrooms has grown into a successful business over the last 18 years and we have long admired the production facilities and staff.

“Their strong commitment to sustainability, with the presence of a biomass facility on site, was key for us and strongly aligns with our group environmental policy.”

Founded by Michael and Marian Bergin, Golden Mushrooms started operating on a site outside the village of Golden in Tipperary in 1998.

It will trade as Walsh Mushrooms Golden after the completion of the acquisition.