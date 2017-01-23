Walmart introduces new russet potato variety

Walmart has introduced a new variety of russet potato, enabling consumers to prepare wintertime potato dish.

Harvested from high atop the Colorado Rocky Mountains, the King Rustics from MountainKing may look like a traditional russet, however their lighter, tan skin and golden flesh creates a smoother, moister and richer taste when compared to traditional russets.

Available through February, the King Rustics are a sure-fire way to bring out the best in Creamy Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Twice-Baked Sour Cream and Chive Potatoes, Mashed Sweet and Russet Potatoes with Herbs, Horseradish Whipped Potatoes, Baked Mashed Potatoes with Parmesan Cheese and a host of other great-tasting dishes.

Besides their great tastes, the King Rustics are jam-packed with vitamins, minerals and fibers, particularly in their peels, as well as antioxidants that may protect the body against certain types of cancers and heart disease.

One serving of potatoes provides 45% of the recommended Daily Value of vitamin C while one potato contains more potassium than a banana.

The King Rustics, like all MountainKing varieties, are naturally fat free, cholesterol free and contain no sodium.

Plus, they are low in calories and fiber-rich, providing between 5 and 16 grams of fiber per one-cup serving. According to the USDA, a good diet should include about 28 grams of fiber daily for an intake of 2,000 calories per day.