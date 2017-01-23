Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Drinks | Retail | Videos
Food Technology
Process & Production IT & software Packaging Sustainability
Marketing & Regulatory
Regulatory & Food Safety Supply Chain
Agri & Animal Products
Dairy & Soy Products Fruits & Vegetables Meat & Seafood
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Pasta & Noodles Savory Snacks Sweets & Desserts
Condiments & Ingredients
Ingredients Oil & Fats Sauces & Spreads Soups
Chilled & Deli Food
Agri & Animal Products
Fruits & Vegetables
Fruits & Vegetables Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with FBR
Return to: FBR Home | Agri & Animal Products | Fruits & Vegetables
Fruits & Vegetables News

Walmart introduces new russet potato variety

Published 23 January 2017

Walmart has introduced a new variety of russet potato, enabling consumers to prepare wintertime potato dish.

Harvested from high atop the Colorado Rocky Mountains, the King Rustics from MountainKing may look like a traditional russet, however their lighter, tan skin and golden flesh creates a smoother, moister and richer taste when compared to traditional russets.

Available through February, the King Rustics are a sure-fire way to bring out the best in Creamy Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Twice-Baked Sour Cream and Chive Potatoes, Mashed Sweet and Russet Potatoes with Herbs, Horseradish Whipped Potatoes, Baked Mashed Potatoes with Parmesan Cheese and a host of other great-tasting dishes.  

Besides their great tastes, the King Rustics are jam-packed with vitamins, minerals and fibers, particularly in their peels, as well as antioxidants that may protect the body against certain types of cancers and heart disease.

 One serving of potatoes provides 45% of the recommended Daily Value of vitamin C while one potato contains more potassium than a banana.  

The King Rustics, like all MountainKing varieties, are naturally fat free, cholesterol free and contain no sodium.  

Plus, they are low in calories and fiber-rich, providing between 5 and 16 grams of fiber per one-cup serving. According to the USDA, a good diet should include about 28 grams of fiber daily for an intake of 2,000 calories per day.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Agri & Animal Products> Fruits & Vegetables

Related Dates
2017> January

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Food> Fruit and Vegetables
Fruits & Vegetables News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

JBT FoodTech - Leading Supplier of Integrated Food Processing Solutions JBT FoodTech is the world’s leading solutions provider of Frigoscandia freezers, chillers and proofers, the Stein in-line coating and frying equipment, the DSI slicing and portioning systems and the Double D line of cookers and searer/grill markers. We offer complete flexible solutions, all backed up by fully comprehensive Food Technology Centers and After Market Support. Agri & Animal Products > Fruits & Vegetables > Suppliers TREIF - Passion for Food Cutting TREIF is a leading international business in the field of food cutting technology. TREIF (Oberlahr, Germany) is developing and manufacturing innovative machines, production lines and systems exclusively for cutting and slicing food (slicer, dicer, portion cutting machines). The company is developing and executing customer oriented cutting solutions not only for the industry which includes e.g. machines for slicing to a prescribed weight, but also for shop applications, supermarkets and canteens. Agri & Animal Products > Fruits & Vegetables > Suppliers TIPPER TIE - Suppliers of Food Processing and Packaging Machines TIPPER TIE is a worldwide supplier of processing and packaging machines. A Dover company with a long history in the meat and poultry industries, TIPPER TIE is also active in baked goods, produce, nuts, food ingredients and pet food. Outside of food, the company is a trusted partner to manufacturers of packaged explosives, adhesives, sealants and other industrial products. Agri & Animal Products > Fruits & Vegetables > Suppliers Ishida Europe - Innovations in Food Weighing, Inspection and Packaging Ishida Europe is a leading supplier of automated equipment and complete solutions for the food industry. With over 40 years of applications experience, Ishida have helped thousands of companies to package food with the greatest speed and accuracy. Ishida design and build multihead weighers, snack food bag makers, fresh food weighers, checkweighers, x-ray inspection systems, quality control systems, tray sealers and the software that integrates them with their own and other equipment. Agri & Animal Products > Fruits & Vegetables > Suppliers

Fruits & Vegetables Intelligence







FBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Agri & Animal Products Condiments & Ingredients Food Technology Marketing & Regulatory Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Chilled & Deli Food Dairy Products Fruits & Vegetables Ingredients IT & Software Meat & Seafood Oil & Fats
Packaging Pasta & Noodles Process & Production Regulatory & Food Safety Savory Snacks Sauces & Spreads Soups Supply Chain Sustainability Sweets & Desserts
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© FBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.