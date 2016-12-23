Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Fruits & Vegetables News

Vertical Designs, Discovery Organics partner to distribute strawberries in Canada

Published 23 December 2016

Canada-based design engineering firm Vertical Designs has signed an agreement with organic products firm Discovery Organics to distribute locally grown organic strawberries.

The terms of the agreement involve the right to purchase and distribute all certified organic strawberries from the plant, which is currently under construction at Abbotsford, BC, Canada.

To be distributed across the west coast, the strawberries will be sold under the label trademarked both in Canada and the US, ECO SPIRIT.

Specialising in certified organic fresh produce, Discovery Organics is a distribution company. The firm plans to collaborate with agri-technology organisations such as Vertical Designs and Affinor Growers to meet the supply demands.

Vertical Designs executive Amanda Weber said: "We are very excited to work with Discovery Organics as we believe this will set a very high standard in the market place and will represent top quality and customer service based on their reputation.

"We look forward to growing the business and working very closely together to service Canada for many certified organic products starting with amazing strawberries."

All strawberries will be grown on Affinor Growers patented vertical farming technology, which is equipped to generate 10 times per square foot when compared to traditional greenhouse methods.

To meet the retail demand in the country, the facility will grow off season strawberries.

It is expected that once both the phases are complete, the produce would be equivalent to around 300 vertical growth towers.

