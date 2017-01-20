Tomra gets approval to complete acquisition of fruit sorter Compac

Tomra announced that it has received approval from the New Zealand Overseas Investment Office to acquire Compac Holding.

The closing of the transaction is scheduled take place on 31 January 2017.

Tomra said that Compac will be consolidated into the Tomra Group accounts from 1 February 2017.

Based in New Zealand, Compac is a provider of post-harvest solutions and services to the global fresh produce industry.

It designs, manufactures, sells and services packhouse automation systems that sort fresh produce based on weight, size, shape, colour, surface blemishes and internal quality.

Established in 1984, Compac employs nearly 700 people across locations in New Zealand, Australia, US, China, South-America, Spain and Italy.

It is a one of the leading players within the sorting of apples, kiwifruit, cherries, avocados and citrus.

The company claims to have sold about 6,000 Compac sorting lanes worldwide in over 40 markets.

Earlier, Compac CEO Mike Riley said: “Market forces have driven double digit growth at Compac over recent years, and we have rapidly become a global business from humble New Zealand roots.

“Joining forces with TOMRA will enable us to continue to meet the increasing demands for our products and services in a more scalable and operationally efficient manner.”

Under the terms of the transaction, Tomra agreed to pay NZD70m to acquire Compac. It planned to finance the transaction through existing drawing rights.

With a major presence in sensor based sorting solutions, Tomra offer technology that is applied in the recycling, mining and food industries.