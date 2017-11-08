Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Fruits & Vegetables News

SunMoon Food deploys Oracle's NetSuite OneWorld for global expansion

Published 08 November 2017

SunMoon Food Company, a global distributor of fruit and food products, has implemented Oracle's NetSuite OneWorld to support its global growth, and increase overall productivity and efficiency.

In just five months, NetSuite OneWorld facilitated 900 transactions, having saved SunMoon 150 hours and an estimated S$20,000.

Live in April 2017, SunMoon is leveraging OneWorld for financials, inventory and order management, financial consolidation across three subsidiaries in China, Indonesia, and the US, and multicurrency transactions in 11 different currencies – Australian, Canadian, Hong Kong, Singapore and US Dollar, Euro, Indonesian Rupiah, Malaysian Ringgit, Renminbi and Thai Baht. It also supports, English, Chinese, and Bahasa Malay.

Established in 1983, SunMoon distributes a wide range of fresh and sustainable produce, from premium frozen durians to ready-to-eat sweet corn. The produce is directly sourced from over 200 carefully selected and certified suppliers according to the ‘SunMoon Quality Assurance’ standard, a critical checklist of freshness, quality, safety and traceability. It is then distributed to health-conscious consumers globally, across various ecommerce channels, major supermarkets and SunMoon’s own franchise outlets.

Prior to deploying NetSuite OneWorld, SunMoon primarily used emails to correspond with its farmers, suppliers and customers for stock taking, order management, invoicing and billing. This required significant manual coordination, making it extremely difficult to track orders and compare quotes, greatly impacting productivity and the company’s growth potential.

NetSuite OneWorld empowers SunMoon’s suppliers to enter expiry dates, packaging sizes and other details from any internet-connected device into the cloud-based system. Based on this information, SunMoon can easily create a quote for its customers, which they can accept with just one click. NetSuite OneWorld then automatically sends a PO to farmers and generates an invoice once the order has been fulfilled.

“SunMoon offers over 200 products through more than 11,000 points of sales to 169 customers in 20 countries, and these numbers are growing daily,” said Gary Loh, Deputy Chairman and CEO of SunMoon Food Company Limited. “With NetSuite OneWorld, we’ve been able to move our products seamlessly from farm to fork on a global scale much faster and more efficiently. Using NetSuite OneWorld’s integrated capabilities helps us transform SunMoon into an asset-light and customer-centric enterprise.”

NetSuite OneWorld also supports SunMoon’s aggressive expansion plans. “Thanks to NetSuite OneWorld, we can enter new markets more easily,” continued Loh. “It’s multi-language and multi-currency features put us on the world map, empowering us to further expand our operations in Indonesia, the US and Southeast Asia. And best of all, we won’t even need an overseas IT department to support these countries. Our Singapore team can provide support remotely as NetSuite OneWorld is completely cloud based.”

Zakir Ahmed,General Manager, Oracle NetSuite Asia commented: “With Asia Pacific accounting for nearly 60 percent of the global population, an efficient food supply chain and distribution network is even more critical here than anywhere else in the world. We are committed to giving forward-looking businesses the tools to innovate. SunMoon is a great example of a business that harnesses technology to digitise and transform this traditional market.

NetSuite OneWorld supports 190 currencies, 20 languages, automated tax calculation and reporting in more than 100 countries, and customer transactions in more than 200 countries and territories. These global financial capabilities give SunMoon real-time organisation-wide visibility and new insights for its three subsidiaries via supplier, customer and other transaction data.



Source: Company Press Release

