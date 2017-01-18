Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Fruits & Vegetables News

Sugar Bowl Bakery launches new all-natural Apple Fritters at Winter Fancy Food Show 2017

Published 18 January 2017

Sugar Bowl Bakery, the family owned bakery based in Hayward of California, has launched s all-natural Apple Fritters at the Winter Fancy Food Show in San Francisco.

The new addition to the bakery's offerings brings an all-natural version of an American classic to the market.

Setting this authentic, traditional Southern-style recipe apart from similar recipes are the pure ingredients; the Apple Fritters are completely free of artificial ingredients and preservatives.

"We have been moving towards using all-natural ingredients in many of our products, and we're especially excited to offer the much-loved Apple Fritter with such fresh and wholesome ingredients," said Andrew Ly, CEO of Sugar Bowl Bakery.

"We wanted to take this traditional pastry and turn it into something that our customers know is made with the finest quality ingredients. When you bite into one of our Apple Fritters, you'll get the flavors you expect, made with the very best ingredients that we take pride in here at Sugar Bowl Bakery."

Sugar Bowl Bakery's Apple Fritters are made with freshly ground cinnamon, tart Granny Smith apple chunks and topped with a thin, sugary glaze. They are one of the first commercially produced all-natural apple fritters for sale through national and local grocers.

In 1984, five immigrant brothers pooled their savings together to open the first Sugar Bowl Bakery, a small neighborhood coffee shop in San Francisco.

Sugar Bowl Bakery has since become a leader in developing quality baked goods and is now one of the largest bakeries that is family/minority owned and operated in Northern California. The award-winning bakery's lines of high-quality baked goods are sold at various supermarket chains and warehouse clubs.



Source: Company Press Release

Fruits & Vegetables News

