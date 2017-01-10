Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Drinks | Retail | Videos
Food Technology
Process & Production IT & software Packaging Sustainability
Marketing & Regulatory
Regulatory & Food Safety Supply Chain
Agri & Animal Products
Dairy & Soy Products Fruits & Vegetables Meat & Seafood
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Pasta & Noodles Savory Snacks Sweets & Desserts
Condiments & Ingredients
Ingredients Oil & Fats Sauces & Spreads Soups
Chilled & Deli Food
Agri & Animal Products
Fruits & Vegetables
Fruits & Vegetables Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with FBR
Return to: FBR Home | Agri & Animal Products | Fruits & Vegetables
Fruits & Vegetables News

SpartanNash completes acquisition of Caito Foods Service

Published 10 January 2017

SpartanNash has completed the acquisition of Indianapolis based Caito Foods Service and its Blue Ribbon Transport (BRT) logistic operations.

In November last year, the company agreed to buy the assets for approximately $217.5m.

Under the terms of the agreement, SpartanNash acquired Caito’s produce distribution business, fresh cut fruits and vegetables business and the logistics business of BRT.

It also acquired Caito’s newly constructed $32m Fresh Kitchen facility, which is designed to process and package fresh-prepared foods.

The new 118,000sq2 facility is expected to fully operational in the first quarter of 2017.

SpartanNash CEO and chairman of the board Dennis Eidson said: Caito is a premier distributor with best-in-class food processing facilities, including its new Fresh Kitchen.

“Caito’s service area also is complementary to our current distribution footprint, and we look forward to serving customers in new areas in addition to enhancing our offerings to existing customers.

“This acquisition further strengthens our platform and enhances our ability to help our customers serve their consumers, benefiting our associates and the communities we serve.”

Through the acquisition, SpartanNash expects to strenghten its product offerings by expanding into the freshly prepared centerplate and side dish categories.

Caito supplies fruit and vegetables to grocery retailers and food service distributors in 22 states across the Southeast, Midwest and Eastern regions in the US. Together with BRT, it generates annual revenues of more than $600m.

While Deutsche Bank acted as financial advisor to SpartanNash in the transaction, Morgan Lewis was the legal counsel.

SpartanNash’s core businesses include distributing grocery products to independent grocery retailers, national accounts, its corporate-owned retail stores and U.S. military commissaries.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Agri & Animal Products> Fruits & Vegetables

Related Dates
2017> January

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Food> Fruit and Vegetables
Fruits & Vegetables News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

TIPPER TIE - Suppliers of Food Processing and Packaging Machines TIPPER TIE is a worldwide supplier of processing and packaging machines. A Dover company with a long history in the meat and poultry industries, TIPPER TIE is also active in baked goods, produce, nuts, food ingredients and pet food. Outside of food, the company is a trusted partner to manufacturers of packaged explosives, adhesives, sealants and other industrial products. Agri & Animal Products > Fruits & Vegetables > Suppliers 3M Food Safety - Sample Preparation, Identification, Testing and Monitoring 3M Food Safety is a leading global manufacturer of innovative solutions that help the food and beverage industries optimise the quality and safety of their products to enable consumer protection. At every step, 3M is dedicated to providing solutions that help mitigate risk, improve operational efficiencies and impact the bottom line. We are committed to maximising product safety for consumers and protecting the reputation and brand of our customers. Agri & Animal Products > Fruits & Vegetables > Suppliers JBT FoodTech - Leading Supplier of Integrated Food Processing Solutions JBT FoodTech is the world’s leading solutions provider of Frigoscandia freezers, chillers and proofers, the Stein in-line coating and frying equipment, the DSI slicing and portioning systems and the Double D line of cookers and searer/grill markers. We offer complete flexible solutions, all backed up by fully comprehensive Food Technology Centers and After Market Support. Agri & Animal Products > Fruits & Vegetables > Suppliers TREIF - Passion for Food Cutting TREIF is a leading international business in the field of food cutting technology. TREIF (Oberlahr, Germany) is developing and manufacturing innovative machines, production lines and systems exclusively for cutting and slicing food (slicer, dicer, portion cutting machines). The company is developing and executing customer oriented cutting solutions not only for the industry which includes e.g. machines for slicing to a prescribed weight, but also for shop applications, supermarkets and canteens. Agri & Animal Products > Fruits & Vegetables > Suppliers

Fruits & Vegetables Intelligence







FBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Agri & Animal Products Condiments & Ingredients Food Technology Marketing & Regulatory Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Chilled & Deli Food Dairy Products Fruits & Vegetables Ingredients IT & Software Meat & Seafood Oil & Fats
Packaging Pasta & Noodles Process & Production Regulatory & Food Safety Savory Snacks Sauces & Spreads Soups Supply Chain Sustainability Sweets & Desserts
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© FBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.