SpartanNash completes acquisition of Caito Foods Service

SpartanNash has completed the acquisition of Indianapolis based Caito Foods Service and its Blue Ribbon Transport (BRT) logistic operations.

In November last year, the company agreed to buy the assets for approximately $217.5m.

Under the terms of the agreement, SpartanNash acquired Caito’s produce distribution business, fresh cut fruits and vegetables business and the logistics business of BRT.

It also acquired Caito’s newly constructed $32m Fresh Kitchen facility, which is designed to process and package fresh-prepared foods.

The new 118,000sq2 facility is expected to fully operational in the first quarter of 2017.

SpartanNash CEO and chairman of the board Dennis Eidson said: Caito is a premier distributor with best-in-class food processing facilities, including its new Fresh Kitchen.

“Caito’s service area also is complementary to our current distribution footprint, and we look forward to serving customers in new areas in addition to enhancing our offerings to existing customers.

“This acquisition further strengthens our platform and enhances our ability to help our customers serve their consumers, benefiting our associates and the communities we serve.”

Through the acquisition, SpartanNash expects to strenghten its product offerings by expanding into the freshly prepared centerplate and side dish categories.

Caito supplies fruit and vegetables to grocery retailers and food service distributors in 22 states across the Southeast, Midwest and Eastern regions in the US. Together with BRT, it generates annual revenues of more than $600m.

While Deutsche Bank acted as financial advisor to SpartanNash in the transaction, Morgan Lewis was the legal counsel.