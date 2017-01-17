Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Fruits & Vegetables News

SGS Canada partners with The Canadian Food and Wine Institute at Niagara College

Published 17 January 2017

SGS Canada and The Canadian Food & Wine Institute at Niagara College have partnered to offer a risk-focused, tool kit based approach to train in the "HOW TO" of food safety management.

The Food Safety Program Optimization (FSPO) is designed to target risk reduction and provide the tools to students to demonstrate true risk-based diligence.

This new partnership is a part of the Canadian Food & Wine Institute's new continuing education program called Expert Edge.

"This new program focuses on delivering hands-on training led by true industry professionals," shares Jeffrey Steen, Manager of Corporate Training at Niagara College.

"We have a unique proposition to those seeking to take their careers to the next level in the fields of risk management, auditing and supply chains dealing with food, wine and beer."

Those enrolled in the program will work towards a number of certificates each addressing the needs of the industry and the variety of sector specific needs within that industry (Bakery, Brewing, Foodservice).

The program offers a wide variety of courses, small classes, flexible hours and a state-of-the-art campus to deliver an unmatched learning environment ideal for students and working professionals. 

"What makes this approach to training so incredibly valuable is that you are taking a leader in academia dealing with food, wine and beer and joining forces with the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company," said Rob Sinyard, Vice President of Certification and Business Enhancement at SGS Canada Inc.

"We are convinced that we need to prepare students to walk out of the classroom with not just the training to work locally, but provide them with a global perspective to the challenges of feeding a growing world population."

Niagara College is home to Canada's first teaching brewery and commercial teaching winery, along with a world-renowned full-service teaching restaurant that focuses on local and seasonal cuisine.

Craig Youdale, Dean of The Canadian Food & Wine Institute summed up the value of these partnerships to the college, "We are shaping the future of the Canadian food industry with corporate partners of this caliber."

Nestled in the heart of southern Ontario's rich wine and culinary country, Niagara College's Canadian Food & Wine Institute provides students with valuable hands-on experience and academics in food, innovation, wine and beer.

The CFWI, located at the Niagara-on-the-Lake campus, is home to Canada's first teaching winery, teaching brewery and in 2017, will open Canada's first teaching distillery. Its renowned teaching restaurant, BenchMark, focuses on local and seasonal cuisine and is open to the public year-round for fine dining.

SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity.

With more than 85,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 1,800 offices and laboratories around the world. SGS Canada Inc. is part of this global network, operating in nine business lines with a team of 2000 in 70 locations across the country.



Source: Company Press Release

