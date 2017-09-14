POM Wonderful buys pomegranate company Ruby Fresh

US-based POM Wonderful has acquired Ruby Fresh, a processor and distributor of fresh pomegranates and arils.

This acquisition, combined with existing operations, further enhances POM Wonderful’s position as North America’s leading pomegranate producer and distributor. The Ruby Fresh brand, which leverages both domestic and international grower partners, enjoys a strong reputation within the marketplace and will remain intact.

Through this acquisition, POM Wonderful will be able to further improve its service to customers, providing greater supply during the North American season, increased access to arils beyond the traditional October to January season, as well as offering a wider variety of package sizes.

“The addition of Ruby Fresh to the POM Wonderful family significantly enhances our ability to provide customers with pomegranates and arils both during the North American season and outside of it,” said Elizabeth Stephenson, president of POM Wonderful.

“This season’s crop is shaping-up beautifully, and we’re thrilled to be able to offer both delicious and healthy brands to even more consumers through this acquisition.”

David Anthony, head of sales, Ruby Fresh, added, “POM Wonderful is a well-respected leader within the pomegranate industry. We’re excited to be joining The Wonderful Company family and look forward to working together to grow the market for fresh pomegranates and arils.”

Source: Company Press Release