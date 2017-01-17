Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Fruits & Vegetables News

OTB, Organic Denmark get €10.4m EU fund to promote organic food and drink

FBR Staff Writer Published 17 January 2017

UK’s Organic Trade Board (OTB) and Organic Denmark have secured a 3-year funding totaling €10.4m from the European Union (EU) to boost promotion of the organic food and drink segments.

The fund will be managed on behalf of both the UK and Denmark by OTB whose campaign will concentrate on increasing retail sales, grow employment in organic agriculture as well as promoting awareness of organic food and drink benefits.

OTB stated that 70% of the EU fund will be spent in the UK.

OTB chairman Adrian Blackshaw said: “The aim of the campaign, estimated to be the largest international Organic campaign, is to grow the organic sector and increase total annual spend on organic.

“Given the worldwide growth in organics, we are excited at the export potential for UK producers and brand owners.”

Organic Denmark marketing director Henrik Hindborg said that Denmark has emerged as leading organic country in the world with sales of organic food representing 10% of all food sales last year, pushing Organic into the mainstream.

Hindborg added: “We have had 10 years of consistent growth, with half of all Danes now buying organic food every week. This has been achieved through a combination of effective organic policies and close co-operation with Danish retailers.”

OTB’s campaign has been match funded by Tesco, OMSCo, Sainsbury’s, OMSCo, Rachel’s, Doves Farm Foods among 60 member companies of the board which constitute 70% of the organic market in the UK.

