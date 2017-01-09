Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Drinks | Retail | Videos
Food Technology
Process & Production IT & software Packaging Sustainability
Marketing & Regulatory
Regulatory & Food Safety Supply Chain
Agri & Animal Products
Dairy & Soy Products Fruits & Vegetables Meat & Seafood
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Pasta & Noodles Savory Snacks Sweets & Desserts
Condiments & Ingredients
Ingredients Oil & Fats Sauces & Spreads Soups
Chilled & Deli Food
Agri & Animal Products
Fruits & Vegetables
Fruits & Vegetables Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with FBR
Return to: FBR Home | Agri & Animal Products | Fruits & Vegetables
Fruits & Vegetables News

New Gluten Free Industry Association establishes in UK

Published 09 January 2017

The Gluten Free Industry Association (GFIA) has been formed in the UK, in a bid to support companies involved in the manufacture and trade of gluten free products.

The UK market for gluten free products has grown rapidly, with annual free from sales currently worth £585.6m, a 26.7% increase on the previous year. Sales are projected to reach £673 million by 2020. Within the free from market, the gluten free market accounts for nearly 60% of the category and increased by 36% over 2015.

In this climate of growth and opportunity, leading producers of gluten free foods have come together under the GFIA to ensure consistent high standards and to provide additional consumer confidence. GFIA priorities for 2017 will include the development of best practice guidelines on ingredient sourcing and gluten-testing methodology in order to deliver the highest quality of products to their consumers.

GFIA founder members include Bells of Lazonby, BFree Foods, Delicious Alchemy, Dr Schar, Genius Foods, Mrs Crimbles, Nairns Oatcakes, Northumbrian Fine Foods, and Warburtons.

The GFIA is a full member Association of the Food and Drink Federation (FDF) and FDF will provide the secretariat for the Association.

Simon Wright, Founder of OF+ Consulting and GFIA Chair, said: “We are very pleased to be launching the Gluten Free Industry Association. The GFIA provides a single point of contact for this fast-changing sector whilst encouraging the major suppliers to come together and share best practice to deliver the high quality their consumers expect.”

Sarah Sleet, Chief Executive of Coeliac UK, said: “As the national charity for people with coeliac disease, it's great to see this latest step in the maturation of the gluten free sector. A new association devoted to gluten free manufacturing will help the industry work together to tackle consistency and safety for the benefit of consumers and keep growing this vibrant new market.

“We look forward to working with the GFIA to ensure the needs of people with coeliac disease continue to be met.”

Michelle Berriedale-Johnson, Director, FreeFrom Awards, said: "We are very pleased that gluten free manufacturers are coming together in an attempt to improve consistency and confidence in the manufacture of gluten free foods and especially in the supply chain. This can only be good for the industry and, in the long run, of significant benefit to the gluten free consumer.”

Geraldine Albon, Associations and Groups Manager of Food and Drink Federation, said: “Through its network of associations and groups, FDF has a long history of supporting sector groups to develop best practice, share intelligence and provide targeted support. We're pleased to welcome GFIA onboard.

The Food and Drink Federation (FDF) is the voice of the food and drink manufacturing industry – the UK's largest manufacturing sector. For more information about FDF and the industry we represent.

Coeliac UK is the expert body on the gluten-free diet, providing independent and evidence based information and support to those with the condition and the sectors that cater for them since 1968.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Agri & Animal Products> Fruits & Vegetables

Related Dates
2017> January

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Food> Fruit and Vegetables
Fruits & Vegetables News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

JBT FoodTech - Leading Supplier of Integrated Food Processing Solutions JBT FoodTech is the world’s leading solutions provider of Frigoscandia freezers, chillers and proofers, the Stein in-line coating and frying equipment, the DSI slicing and portioning systems and the Double D line of cookers and searer/grill markers. We offer complete flexible solutions, all backed up by fully comprehensive Food Technology Centers and After Market Support. Agri & Animal Products > Fruits & Vegetables > Suppliers TIPPER TIE - Suppliers of Food Processing and Packaging Machines TIPPER TIE is a worldwide supplier of processing and packaging machines. A Dover company with a long history in the meat and poultry industries, TIPPER TIE is also active in baked goods, produce, nuts, food ingredients and pet food. Outside of food, the company is a trusted partner to manufacturers of packaged explosives, adhesives, sealants and other industrial products. Agri & Animal Products > Fruits & Vegetables > Suppliers 3M Food Safety - Sample Preparation, Identification, Testing and Monitoring 3M Food Safety is a leading global manufacturer of innovative solutions that help the food and beverage industries optimise the quality and safety of their products to enable consumer protection. At every step, 3M is dedicated to providing solutions that help mitigate risk, improve operational efficiencies and impact the bottom line. We are committed to maximising product safety for consumers and protecting the reputation and brand of our customers. Agri & Animal Products > Fruits & Vegetables > Suppliers Ishida Europe - Innovations in Food Weighing, Inspection and Packaging Ishida Europe is a leading supplier of automated equipment and complete solutions for the food industry. With over 40 years of applications experience, Ishida have helped thousands of companies to package food with the greatest speed and accuracy. Ishida design and build multihead weighers, snack food bag makers, fresh food weighers, checkweighers, x-ray inspection systems, quality control systems, tray sealers and the software that integrates them with their own and other equipment. Agri & Animal Products > Fruits & Vegetables > Suppliers

Fruits & Vegetables Intelligence







FBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Agri & Animal Products Condiments & Ingredients Food Technology Marketing & Regulatory Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Chilled & Deli Food Dairy Products Fruits & Vegetables Ingredients IT & Software Meat & Seafood Oil & Fats
Packaging Pasta & Noodles Process & Production Regulatory & Food Safety Savory Snacks Sauces & Spreads Soups Supply Chain Sustainability Sweets & Desserts
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© FBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.