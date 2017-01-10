Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Drinks | Retail | Videos
Food Technology
Process & Production IT & software Packaging Sustainability
Marketing & Regulatory
Regulatory & Food Safety Supply Chain
Agri & Animal Products
Dairy & Soy Products Fruits & Vegetables Meat & Seafood
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Pasta & Noodles Savory Snacks Sweets & Desserts
Condiments & Ingredients
Ingredients Oil & Fats Sauces & Spreads Soups
Chilled & Deli Food
Agri & Animal Products
Fruits & Vegetables
Fruits & Vegetables Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with FBR
Return to: FBR Home | Agri & Animal Products | Fruits & Vegetables
Fruits & Vegetables News

Mann Packing issues recall for Organic Veggies snacking tray

Published 10 January 2017

Mann Packing is voluntarily recalling 205 cases of 18 ounce Organic Veggies with Organic Ranch Dip in a snacking tray because the product may contain mislabeled ingredients that could pose an allergen risk; specifically egg, milk, soy and mustard.

The product has a best if used by date of January 14 and an incorrect UPC barcode: 71651901471 (the correct UPC is 716519014765). No illnesses have been reported in association with the recall to date. No other Mann Packing products are affected by the recall.

Mann Packing is taking the extra precautionary measure of issuing this recall so that consumers who may have purchased the product are properly made aware. The product was shipped to the following states: Florida, Minnesota, New York, Iowa and Texas.

Consumers who have the recalled product in their possession and are allergic to egg, milk, soy and/or mustard, should not consume the item.

Mann Packing representatives are contacting retail customers who received the item and asking they remove the product from the store shelves and inventories and that no products are made available for consumer purchase.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Agri & Animal Products> Fruits & Vegetables

Related Dates
2017> January

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Food> Fruit and Vegetables
Fruits & Vegetables News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

3M Food Safety - Sample Preparation, Identification, Testing and Monitoring 3M Food Safety is a leading global manufacturer of innovative solutions that help the food and beverage industries optimise the quality and safety of their products to enable consumer protection. At every step, 3M is dedicated to providing solutions that help mitigate risk, improve operational efficiencies and impact the bottom line. We are committed to maximising product safety for consumers and protecting the reputation and brand of our customers. Agri & Animal Products > Fruits & Vegetables > Suppliers TIPPER TIE - Suppliers of Food Processing and Packaging Machines TIPPER TIE is a worldwide supplier of processing and packaging machines. A Dover company with a long history in the meat and poultry industries, TIPPER TIE is also active in baked goods, produce, nuts, food ingredients and pet food. Outside of food, the company is a trusted partner to manufacturers of packaged explosives, adhesives, sealants and other industrial products. Agri & Animal Products > Fruits & Vegetables > Suppliers Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products Ltd - Polyvinyl Acetate for Chewing Gum Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products Ltd (JACPL) sells and manufactures a specialised synthetic resin, 'polyvinyl acetate' (PVA), under the trade name of Vamipol Spl. Agri & Animal Products > Fruits & Vegetables > Suppliers TREIF - Passion for Food Cutting TREIF is a leading international business in the field of food cutting technology. TREIF (Oberlahr, Germany) is developing and manufacturing innovative machines, production lines and systems exclusively for cutting and slicing food (slicer, dicer, portion cutting machines). The company is developing and executing customer oriented cutting solutions not only for the industry which includes e.g. machines for slicing to a prescribed weight, but also for shop applications, supermarkets and canteens. Agri & Animal Products > Fruits & Vegetables > Suppliers

Fruits & Vegetables Intelligence







FBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Agri & Animal Products Condiments & Ingredients Food Technology Marketing & Regulatory Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Chilled & Deli Food Dairy Products Fruits & Vegetables Ingredients IT & Software Meat & Seafood Oil & Fats
Packaging Pasta & Noodles Process & Production Regulatory & Food Safety Savory Snacks Sauces & Spreads Soups Supply Chain Sustainability Sweets & Desserts
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© FBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.