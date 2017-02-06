Keystone Fruit merges with California's Progressive Produce

Pennsylvania based Keystone Fruit Marketing has merged its trade and business assets with California based produce company Progressive Produce for an undisclosed price.

Founded in 1977, Keystone deals in sweet onions, hybrid onions, peaches, apples, watermelons and asparagus. It has offices in the US states of Pennsylvania, Washington, California, Florida and Texas.

Its president, Marty Kamer, following the merger has become the owner in the Progressive management interest controlled by Progressive’s president Jim Leimkuhler and vice presidents Jack Gyben and Victor Rodarte, The Produce News reported.

Leimkuhler said: “Our 50th Anniversary is 2017 and our positive momentum will be accelerated by combining our successful business with another great business in Keystone. Keystone is also a proud company with 40 years of growth, and brings quality brands, great people and geographic breadth to the growing Progressive family.”

“We have compatible business values and we expect that the combination of our two companies will be very positive.”

Keystone will function as a division of Progressive with Kamer continuing as its president.

In 2016, Irish company Total Produce had purchased a majority stake in Progressive.

Kamer said that the timing of Keystone’s merger with Progressive was perfect, while further adding: “We are already an international company with our Mayan Sweet Onion program from Peru and Mexico, plus our asparagus grower base and acreage in Peru adds an important dimension.

“We are excited about expanding our global footprint as part of Progressive and we anticipate future growth in our business in the coming years.”

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Progressive Produce handles traditional and organic ranges of asparagus, onions, potatoes along with citrus and Hispanic fruits and vegetables.