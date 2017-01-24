Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Fruits & Vegetables News

Garden-Fresh Foods launches clean label salads

Published 24 January 2017

Garden-Fresh Foods has launched Green Leaf Signature Salads product offerings, which feature clean label designation.

This is the first time the company has offered a selection of premium salads that contain only natural, plant-based ingredients and are made without the addition of artificial preservatives, sweeteners, colors and flavors.

The Green Leaf Signature Salads products respond to both retailer and consumer trends where foods with simpler, clean ingredients and globally inspired flavors are most in demand.

 The interest for clean label products is most prominent in the deli. IDDBA reports shoppers check labels and ingredient lists more frequently with grocery prepared foods than with the food they eat at restaurants.

"Today's busy lifestyle means consumers are looking for fast, convenient and flavorful foods for their dinner table," said Tom Sterle, executive chef at Garden-Fresh Foods.

 "Our new line of clean label salads is perfect for consumers looking to supplement from-scratch meals without having to sacrifice flavor, freshness or quality."

In addition to the clean ingredient list, these premium, ready-to-eat salads also reflect the latest flavor trends, such as Korean-inspired flavors, tangy and sour seasonings and an overall greater focus on vegetables.

"Our products are created for all consumers who shop in the perimeter of the supermarket, with flavor profiles that cater to everyone from millennials to boomers," said Sterle.

The company's Green Leaf Signature Salads include a mix of traditional favorites and globally inspired foods including, 3 Grain Curry Salad, Korean Kimchi Salad, Macaroni Salad, Pasta Italiano Salad, Potato Salad and Whistling Dixie Cole Slaw.

"Garden-Fresh Foods' culinary expertise stems from nearly 40 years of family recipes, product innovation and on-trend flavor profiles reflected in products that use only the highest quality and freshest ingredients," said Tom Hughes, founder and chairman of Garden-Fresh Foods.

"This latest line of products rounds out our seasonal and regional product offerings perfectly."



Source: Company Press Release

