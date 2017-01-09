Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Fruits & Vegetables News

EnWave wins purchase order from Eregli Agrosan for 100kW REV machine

Published 09 January 2017

EnWave has received a purchase order from Ereğli Agrosan for a 100kW Radiant Energy Vacuum machine to expand their processing capacity of their AgroREV fruit, vegetable and cheese products.

EnWave and Eregli have also signed a non-exclusive Marketing Cooperation Agreement (the "MCA") to help facilitate sales growth of AgroREV® products in North America.

Eregli has received tremendous interest from several leading food processors in Europe and Asia regarding their AgroREV® product line.

In order to satisfy the capacity demands required by these major food processors, Eregli has chosen to immediately expand their production capacity and plans to react quickly with further expansion if demand continues to increase.

Moving forward, Eregli will continue to focus on its core business-to-business strategy, providing its customers with the best quality ingredients and snack products.

The MCA confirms a strategic marketing partnership between Eregli and EnWave and outlines the efforts that both parties will make to broaden the marketing and sales efforts for both AgroREV® products and REV™ dehydration technology.

Eregli Agrosan was founded by several influential and successful Turkish business people including Mr. Bülent Ünal, the Chairman of Tüyap Fairs and Exhibitions; Mr. Mehmet Ali Karamehmet, a Board Member of Çukurova Holding; and Mr. Ömer Kaymakçalan, an experienced and successful investment manager.

Eregli Agrosan's strength is derived from the experience and skills of its founders. They have extensive knowledge and experience in financial management, international trade, marketing and operations management.

Eregli Agrosan's head office and research and development laboratory are in Istanbul; their agricultural activity takes place on company owned agricultural land which is located on 700 hectares in Konya, Eregli and 200 hectares in Tarsus. Eregli Agrosan is currently completing two facilities for production: a 30,000m2 facility in Konya, Eregli district and a 4,000m2 facility in Tarsus-Mersin.

The strategic location of Turkey acts as a natural bridge between both East-West and North-South axis resulting in the creation of an efficient and cost-effective outlet to major markets.

Operating from this location, Eregli Agrosan can easily reach 1.5 billion potential customers in Europe, Eurasia, the Middle East and North Africa. Since Turkey has a highly developed technological infrastructure in transportation (both railway and sea transport), direct delivery to most of the EU countries is possible.



Source: Company Press Release

