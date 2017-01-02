Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Drinks | Retail | Videos
Food Technology
Process & Production IT & software Packaging Sustainability
Marketing & Regulatory
Regulatory & Food Safety Supply Chain
Agri & Animal Products
Dairy & Soy Products Fruits & Vegetables Meat & Seafood
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Pasta & Noodles Savory Snacks Sweets & Desserts
Condiments & Ingredients
Ingredients Oil & Fats Sauces & Spreads Soups
Chilled & Deli Food
Agri & Animal Products
Fruits & Vegetables
Fruits & Vegetables Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with FBR
Return to: FBR Home | Agri & Animal Products | Fruits & Vegetables
Fruits & Vegetables News

EnWave to enhance Bonduelle’s REV machiney for increased production

FBR Staff Writer Published 02 January 2017

Canadian industrial technology firm EnWave has bagged a contract from Bonduelle to increase the productivity of the latter’s 120kW Radiant Energy Vacuum (REV) machinery.

Bonduelle is a French based global processor of frozen vegetable products which also holds the license of EnWave’s REV technology.

EnWave’s enhancement of the Bonduelle machinery is expected to nearly double the production capacity besides helping in the inclusion of a continuous belt system.

According to EnWave, Bonduelle will be in a position to gather valuable insights through the continuous belt system before possibly taking a call on buying a larger REV machine of 400kW capacity this year.

The continuous belt system is also said to help Bonduelle to take up larger purchase orders from customers. Additionally, the machinery improvement is expected to advance the enhancement of its frozen vegetable brand InFlavor.

Bonduelle is said to have created the InFlavor process by leveraging on the processing capabilities of REV technology.

With the InFlavor process, the company is expected to produce frozen vegetables of enhanced standard that include improved flavor concentration, superior texture and better nutritional value.

EnWave’s REV technology is a dehydration standard that is claimed to be quicker and cheaper than freeze drying. Besides, it is also claimed to give better end product quality when compared to air or spray drying.

The Canadian company, as of now, has three commercial REV systems – nutraREV, powderREV and quantaREV.

Last month, EnWave signed a Technology Evaluation and License Option Agreement with US based seafood processor Born Wild. The American company intends to use the REV dehydration technology to develop dried seafood snack applications.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Agri & Animal Products> Fruits & Vegetables

Related Dates
2017> January

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Food> Fruit and Vegetables> Vegetables
Fruits & Vegetables News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

TREIF - Passion for Food Cutting TREIF is a leading international business in the field of food cutting technology. TREIF (Oberlahr, Germany) is developing and manufacturing innovative machines, production lines and systems exclusively for cutting and slicing food (slicer, dicer, portion cutting machines). The company is developing and executing customer oriented cutting solutions not only for the industry which includes e.g. machines for slicing to a prescribed weight, but also for shop applications, supermarkets and canteens. Agri & Animal Products > Fruits & Vegetables > Suppliers 3M Food Safety - Sample Preparation, Identification, Testing and Monitoring 3M Food Safety is a leading global manufacturer of innovative solutions that help the food and beverage industries optimise the quality and safety of their products to enable consumer protection. At every step, 3M is dedicated to providing solutions that help mitigate risk, improve operational efficiencies and impact the bottom line. We are committed to maximising product safety for consumers and protecting the reputation and brand of our customers. Agri & Animal Products > Fruits & Vegetables > Suppliers Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products Ltd - Polyvinyl Acetate for Chewing Gum Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products Ltd (JACPL) sells and manufactures a specialised synthetic resin, 'polyvinyl acetate' (PVA), under the trade name of Vamipol Spl. Agri & Animal Products > Fruits & Vegetables > Suppliers Ishida Europe - Innovations in Food Weighing, Inspection and Packaging Ishida Europe is a leading supplier of automated equipment and complete solutions for the food industry. With over 40 years of applications experience, Ishida have helped thousands of companies to package food with the greatest speed and accuracy. Ishida design and build multihead weighers, snack food bag makers, fresh food weighers, checkweighers, x-ray inspection systems, quality control systems, tray sealers and the software that integrates them with their own and other equipment. Agri & Animal Products > Fruits & Vegetables > Suppliers

Fruits & Vegetables Intelligence







FBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Agri & Animal Products Condiments & Ingredients Food Technology Marketing & Regulatory Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Chilled & Deli Food Dairy Products Fruits & Vegetables Ingredients IT & Software Meat & Seafood Oil & Fats
Packaging Pasta & Noodles Process & Production Regulatory & Food Safety Savory Snacks Sauces & Spreads Soups Supply Chain Sustainability Sweets & Desserts
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© FBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.