EnWave to enhance Bonduelle’s REV machiney for increased production

Canadian industrial technology firm EnWave has bagged a contract from Bonduelle to increase the productivity of the latter’s 120kW Radiant Energy Vacuum (REV) machinery.

Bonduelle is a French based global processor of frozen vegetable products which also holds the license of EnWave’s REV technology.

EnWave’s enhancement of the Bonduelle machinery is expected to nearly double the production capacity besides helping in the inclusion of a continuous belt system.

According to EnWave, Bonduelle will be in a position to gather valuable insights through the continuous belt system before possibly taking a call on buying a larger REV machine of 400kW capacity this year.

The continuous belt system is also said to help Bonduelle to take up larger purchase orders from customers. Additionally, the machinery improvement is expected to advance the enhancement of its frozen vegetable brand InFlavor.

Bonduelle is said to have created the InFlavor process by leveraging on the processing capabilities of REV technology.

With the InFlavor process, the company is expected to produce frozen vegetables of enhanced standard that include improved flavor concentration, superior texture and better nutritional value.

EnWave’s REV technology is a dehydration standard that is claimed to be quicker and cheaper than freeze drying. Besides, it is also claimed to give better end product quality when compared to air or spray drying.

The Canadian company, as of now, has three commercial REV systems – nutraREV, powderREV and quantaREV.

Last month, EnWave signed a Technology Evaluation and License Option Agreement with US based seafood processor Born Wild. The American company intends to use the REV dehydration technology to develop dried seafood snack applications.