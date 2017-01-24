Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Fruits & Vegetables News

Canada offers funding to Greenbelt Microgreens to expand production

Published 24 January 2017

Canada’s Member of Parliament Filomena Tassi, on behalf of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Lawrence MacAulay, announced up to $640,585 in funding to Greenbelt Microgreens.

The funding will help the company to modernize a new 3.5 acre greenhouse facility with state-of-the-art technology, enabling producers to increase production for Canadian certified organic microgreens.

The new full spectrum greenhouse will feature an Acrylite roofing material (new to North America) that improves light penetration to increase the health and quality of plants, a soil and fertilizing line specifically designed for microgreens, and a multiple variety seeding machine for microgreens, unique to Greenbelt Greenhouse.

Greenbelt Microgreens grows, harvests and distributes certified organic microgreens. Microgreens are young seedlings of edible vegetables and herbs harvested within 14 days of their germination stage, such as basil, beets and cilantro.

 This repayable investment is being made through the Growing Forward 2 AgriInnovation Program, a five-year, up to $698 million initiative.

Filomena Tassi, Member of Parliament for Hamilton West - Ancaster – Dundas said: "Our government is committed to making targeted investments in businesses who are creating growth and good jobs thanks to innovative new projects. We are proud of Greenbelt Microgreens and the vision of Ian Adamson. Greenbelt Microgreens is meeting the growing local demand for organic food and supporting a healthy economy in the Hamilton area."

Greenbelt Greenhouse president Ian Adamson said: "Local food is key to the Canadian economy. With the opening of our new 3.5 acre Woodhill Greenhouse facility, we are poised to supply a large part of this market with the most nutrient dense food. Our facility has been upgraded with the latest innovations in UV light transmitting roofing combined with automated soil and seeding equipment. Innovations, such as these, are allowing our company to produce the highest quality organic lettuce and microgreens right here in Ontario, year round.

“This is a major boost for the local food economy, we commit to employing local people and as an organic farm we are committed to the environment. 80% of the organic produce in Canada is imported and greenhouses are our solution. We are very pleased to have the federal governments Agri Innovation program help in funding these innovations."



Source: Company Press Release

