Fruits & Vegetables News

AsiaInspection acquires Produce Inspectors of America

Published 25 January 2017

AsiaInspection (AI), a leading quality control and supplier compliance service provider, has completed the acquisition of Produce Inspectors of America (PIA), a global perishable food product inspection company.

PIA’s team of 400 operates in North and Latin America, Europe and Asia on behalf of fresh produce farmers, traders, brands and retailers, and performs on-site inspections before and after shipment, to ensure the quality and conformity of products.

The company, headquartered in Miami, USA and Santiago, Chile has gained a position as a global leader in the market for berry inspections.

“PIA customers can benefit from AI’s unique quality control management software and expanded global coverage in 77 countries,” said Sebastien Breteau, AsiaInspection’s Founder & CEO.

“This has been a strategic acquisition for AI, as PIA’s expertise on fresh produce complements our offering to the food industry, and PIA, much like AI, has put technology at the core of their operations to provide their customers with supply chain data intelligence.”

“We are delighted to have joined a larger network that allows us to offer our clients a wider geographical coverage and increased quality control services, from lab testing to site audits,” said Edmundo Elissetche, PIA’s founder and president.

PIA’s strong presence in Latin and North America increases AI’s footprint in the region, where it already services clients with supplier audit programs, laboratory testing and product inspections.

AsiaInspection is a leading quality control and supplier compliance service provider that partners with brands, retailers and importers globally to secure and optimize their supply chain. AI performs Supplier Audit Programs, Product Inspections and Lab Testing in 77 countries.

With its unique online and mobile management platform for quality control, AI guarantees to be onsite within 48 hours of booking, compiling a detailed report available online the same day as the inspection. Headquartered in Hong Kong, AI has 20 offices, 4 in-house labs and over 2,000 employees.



Source: Company Press Release

