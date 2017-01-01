Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Fruits & Vegetables News

1-15 of 999 results
Bob Evans Foods to acquire Pineland Farms Potato for $115m
By FBR Staff Writer
Ohio based Bob Evans Foods (BEF) has agreed to acquire 100% of Maine based Pineland Farms Potato Company (PFPC) for $115m.
Agri & Animal Products > Fruits & Vegetables > News
AsiaInspection acquires Produce Inspectors of America
AsiaInspection (AI), a leading quality control and supplier compliance service provider, has completed the acquisition of Produce Inspectors of America (PIA), a global perishable food product inspection company.
Agri & Animal Products > Fruits & Vegetables > News
Walsh Mushrooms acquires Ireland-based Golden Mushrooms
Walsh Mushrooms has acquired the business and assets of Ireland-based Golden Mushrooms, as part of its efforts to expand production capacity.
Agri & Animal Products > Fruits & Vegetables > News
Canada offers funding to Greenbelt Microgreens to expand production
Canada’s Member of Parliament Filomena Tassi, on behalf of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Lawrence MacAulay, announced up to $640,585 in funding to Greenbelt Microgreens.
Agri & Animal Products > Fruits & Vegetables > News
Garden-Fresh Foods launches clean label salads
Garden-Fresh Foods has launched Green Leaf Signature Salads product offerings, which feature clean label designation.
Agri & Animal Products > Fruits & Vegetables > News
Walmart introduces new russet potato variety
Walmart has introduced a new variety of russet potato, enabling consumers to prepare wintertime potato dish.
Agri & Animal Products > Fruits & Vegetables > News
Specialty Commodities issues allergy alert on undeclared cashew allergen in dry roasted almonds
Specialty Commodities (SCI), a subsidiary of Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), is recalling a specific lot of dry roasted almonds because they may contain undeclared cashews.
Agri & Animal Products > Fruits & Vegetables > News
Tomra gets approval to complete acquisition of fruit sorter Compac
Tomra announced that it has received approval from the New Zealand Overseas Investment Office to acquire Compac Holding.
Agri & Animal Products > Fruits & Vegetables > News
Sugar Bowl Bakery launches new all-natural Apple Fritters at Winter Fancy Food Show 2017
Sugar Bowl Bakery, the family owned bakery based in Hayward of California, has launched s all-natural Apple Fritters at the Winter Fancy Food Show in San Francisco.
Agri & Animal Products > Fruits & Vegetables > News
OTB, Organic Denmark get €10.4m EU fund to promote organic food and drink
By FBR Staff Writer
UK’s Organic Trade Board (OTB) and Organic Denmark have secured a 3-year funding totaling €10.4m from the European Union (EU) to boost promotion of the organic food and drink segments.
Agri & Animal Products > Fruits & Vegetables > News
CNH Industrial at forefront of Internet of Things in agri-food
CNH Industrial is further enhancing its commitment to sustainable farming through its participation in the Internet of Food & Farm 2020 (IoF2020), a European consortium whose goal is to foster the large-scale adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies in the European farming and food value chain.
Agri & Animal Products > Fruits & Vegetables > News
SGS Canada partners with The Canadian Food and Wine Institute at Niagara College
SGS Canada and The Canadian Food & Wine Institute at Niagara College have partnered to offer a risk-focused, tool kit based approach to train in the "HOW TO" of food safety management.
Agri & Animal Products > Fruits & Vegetables > News
Mann Packing issues recall for Organic Veggies snacking tray
Mann Packing is voluntarily recalling 205 cases of 18 ounce Organic Veggies with Organic Ranch Dip in a snacking tray because the product may contain mislabeled ingredients that could pose an allergen risk; specifically egg, milk, soy and mustard.
Agri & Animal Products > Fruits & Vegetables > News
SpartanNash completes acquisition of Caito Foods Service
SpartanNash has completed the acquisition of Indianapolis based Caito Foods Service and its Blue Ribbon Transport (BRT) logistic operations.
Agri & Animal Products > Fruits & Vegetables > News
EnWave wins purchase order from Eregli Agrosan for 100kW REV machine
EnWave has received a purchase order from Ereğli Agrosan for a 100kW Radiant Energy Vacuum machine to expand their processing capacity of their AgroREV fruit, vegetable and cheese products.
Agri & Animal Products > Fruits & Vegetables > News
1-15 of 999 results

